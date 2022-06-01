Pike Road mayor releases statement following Dollar General robbery, shootout

“On behalf of the Town of Pike Road, I am pleased to extend sincere gratitude to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for their tremendous work in leading a successful effort to resolve the case involving the Dollar General store robbery on May 31, 2022. Our town is also thankful for the assistance of the Montgomery Police Department, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the U.S. Marshals, and all of our law enforcement partners and first responders for their professional and thorough response to the incident that occurred in our community on May 31.

Sheriff Derrick Cunningham and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) team continue to showcase their dedication to building stronger, safer communities throughout Montgomery County through efficient, effective emergency response and thorough follow-through when an incident occurs. The Town of Pike Road is honored to work closely with MCSO and to have their excellence serving our citizens. It is a wonderful example of a partnership that saves taxpayer dollars and yields tremendous results.

The Town is also pleased to have engaged neighbors, neighborhoods and businesses that take the time to invest in best practices. The availability of security cameras and the neighborhood watch programs played a significant part in the successful resolution of this situation. Being a great neighbor is important and, in this case, we see how it pays dividends.

The quick apprehension of the suspect and the supportive evidence behind the arrest are obvious examples of the good work of the MCSO and all of our local law enforcement agencies. Also, the professionalism exhibited as they worked the neighborhoods to provide assurances to the residents was exceptional. We are so appreciative of these efforts and for all our local law enforcement officers do each day to serve and protect the Town of Pike Road and communities across Montgomery County.

We want to reinforce our gratitude to the Pike Road community for their support of and cooperation with the officers and investigators during the May 31 incident. It is so meaningful to see our community come together to care for one another in this way, providing valuable information to law enforcement officers that ultimately aided in the apprehension of the suspect.