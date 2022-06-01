Advertise
Pike Road mayor releases statement following Dollar General robbery, shootout

File photo of Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone, who reacted to news of an arrest in a May 31, 2022...
File photo of Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone, who reacted to news of an arrest in a May 31, 2022 robbery and shootout at the Dollar General store in his community.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road Mayor Gordon Stone has released a statement thanking law enforcement and others following an arrest in the Tuesday afternoon robbery and shootout in his community. The full statement reads:

The suspect, an unidentified 16-year-old boy, was arrested Tuesday evening after seeking treatment at Bullock County Hospital. He is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, first-degree robbery and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

