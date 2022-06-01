Reward increased in unsolved murder case of Phenix City woman

Advertise
Authorities say 36-year-old Sharmeethia Mason was fatally shot as she sat on the front porch of her apartment.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - On the one-year anniversary of her death, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is increasing its reward to $2,500 for information leading to the identity and/or arrests of persons responsible for the slaying of a Phenix City woman.

On June 1, 2021, authorities say 36-year-old Sharmeethia Mason was fatally shot as she sat on the front porch of her 11th Avenue apartment. Witnesses told police that an unidentified person fled the scene on foot. Authorities recovered several shell casings from the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

