Reward offered in 2021 Montgomery homicide after initial charges dismissed

Montgomery police are seeking the public’s help in identifying any suspects in a homicide one...
Montgomery police are seeking the public’s help in identifying any suspects in a homicide one year after the death of Ronnie Phifer.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are seeking the public’s help in identifying any suspects in a homicide one year after the death of Ronnie Phifer.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest or identity of those involved in Phifer’s murder.

Officers and fire medics responded to the incident around 10 p.m. on May 25 in the 3000 block of Fairwest Place. That’s located off West Fairview Avenue. There, they found Phifer with a fatal gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital but later died from his injuries.

Quindarius Wilson was initially charged with Phifer’s murder on June 8, 2021, according to police. However, the warrant was nolle prossed, or dismissed, on July 15, 2021, due to newly discovered evidence. Police did not release any details on the new evidence.

Anyone with any information regarding Phifer’s murder is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.

