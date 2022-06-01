Ryder truck ‘scrapes’ its way through Bankhead Tunnel Tuesday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Despite all the warnings, one truck managed to make it all the way through the Bankhead Tunnel Tuesday morning.

But it didn’t come out the same way it went in.

The entire roof of a Ryder truck ripped off with the cargo still inside.

ALDOT officials telling FOX 10 News this is something that happens far too often.

But more than anything it’s a headache for ALDOT, especially when there are several signs to alert these truck drivers.

James Gordon, a spokesman for ALDOT, says the driver managed to roll through thirty-three hundred feet of steel concrete.

“The entire time that he was driving through the tunnel he must’ve heard the roof of the tunnel being ripped off,” Gordon said.

But those warnings didn’t stop that determined driver.

The first warning starts with a laser that signals the alarm system on both sides of the tunnel.

As well as 12 feet clearance signs and metal chains that will hit the top of the truck.

Gordon says in this case there was no major damage.

“Folks that go in there they take a look at any damage to the tunnel and in this case there was no damage,” Gordon explained. “There is a cement barrier that runs the length of the tunnel and that’s what this truck was hitting.”

Less than 24 hours ago another attempt was made by a moving company truck.

Leaving damage to the top left corner of the truck, but luckily this one stopped.

Several other drivers have gotten stuck in recent months, and the reason...

“They always say that my GPS told me to go this way,” Gordon said. “I mean that’s what I’ve been told and that’s what they tell the police department after they tell us.”

One Mobile resident Davis Hightower says it’s unbelievable how truck drivers can ignore all the warnings.

“How could they not hear the siren? And how could they not hear the metal peeling back,” Hightower asked. “It was like opening a sardine can!”

It took ALDOT a little more than 2 hours to inspect the tunnel afterwards.

They want to remind drivers to always pay attention and use caution.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.