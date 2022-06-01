Advertise
Teen arrested in Pike Road robbery, shooting | 11 a.m. news conference called

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says a 16-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to Tuesday afternoon’s robbery and shooting in Pike Road.

The sheriff has not identified the suspect but says he’s facing a number of charges including attempted murder, first-degree robbery and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. The suspect is being held on a $330,000 cash bond.

The sheriff has called an 11 a.m. news conference to discuss developments in the case. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference live on-air, online and on our mobile devices.

Cunningham said law enforcement responded to the Dollar General at 9711 Vaughn Road around 4 p.m. on reports of a robbery-in-progress. The suspect fled from the store on foot but was confronted by a witness in a pickup truck who followed the teen.

The suspect allegedly fired a gun at the witness, striking the person’s vehicle. The witness then returned fire, according to the sheriff, before the suspect fled to a residential area where he jumped a fence and burglarized a home in the Lochshire subdivision, located near the Dollar General.

The homeowner confronted the suspect, who fled the area, the sheriff noted.

Investigators flooded into Lochshire in search of the suspect, but the sheriff said video footage later recovered showed the suspect getting into his vehicle at 4:16 p.m., which was parked at the Z Tech gas station at 9611 Vaughn Road.

Once in the vehicle, the suspect fled the area. He was arrested after going to Bullock County Hospital around 9:30 p.m. where he sought treatment in the emergency room for a gunshot wound, the severity of which was not released.

