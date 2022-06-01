Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Veterinarian charged with torturing 20-year-old cat moves to South America but will defend himself, attorney claims

This bizarre case began in early 2022 when a former employee of Andrews Avenue Veterinary Hospital posted video on social media appearing to show Dr. Timothy Logan abusing the pet.
Mimi, a pet cat allegedly abused by an Ozark veterinarian, pictured on this protestor's poster.
Mimi, a pet cat allegedly abused by an Ozark veterinarian, pictured on this protestor's poster.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ozark, Ala. (WTVY) -A lawsuit alleging that an Ozark veterinarian abused Mimi, a 20-year-old cat, is moving forward now that criminal charges he faced have been resolved.

Two misdemeanor Animal Abuse counts police filed against Dr. Timothy Logan were dropped in Ozark Municipal Court a few weeks ago.

However, the status of his state-issued credentials remains a mystery.

“He lost his license,” said Will Matthews, the Ozark attorney who represents Richard and Christina Miller, Mimi’s owners who are suing Logan.

But Logan’s attorney, David Harrison, denies that assertion.

“He did not lose his license; that is not true,” Harrison told WTVY News 4 on Tuesday.

The Alabama State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners did not respond to an inquiry seeking clarification.

This bizarre case began in early 2021 when a former employee of Andrews Avenue Veterinary Hospital posted video on social media appearing to show Dr. Logan abusing Mimi, though it is not known if that footage had been altered.

Matthews, however, believes it accurately depicts what happened.

“He struck the cat, and then choked and hung the cat (with his hands),” he said of Dr. Logan.

Outrage followed as protestors lined the street outside Logan’s office, clamoring for his license to be revoked.

Logan, who practiced for decades, retired and moved to Ecuador, though his attorney claims he regularly visits Ozark and will return to fight the civil charges the Millers brought, his attorney claims.

“We have a defense, we have a story, it is the truth, and when the chips fall down we’ll be on the winning side of this,” Harrison predicts.

Matthews claims the main objective of the lawsuit is sending a message that animal abuse is intolerable, though the Millers are seeking punitive and compensatory damages.

They claim Mimi’s treatment caused them to suffer mental anguish.

“When I saw (that video of Logan and Mimi) I couldn’t believe it. I just couldn’t believe it,” Matthews said.

But Harrison believes social media users, unaware of all the facts, unfairly treated Logan.

An October 24 trial date is set in Dale County Circuit Court.

Mimi survived and is still alive, Matthews told News 4.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement officers on the scene of an incident in Pike Road. This is the scene...
Robbery, shooting prompted heavy police presence in Pike Road
The Montgomery Police Department has arrested and charged a minor in connection to an early...
Minor charged with reckless murder of Montgomery teen
File image
2 identified in Memorial Day weekend Montgomery homicides
A late Monday night hit-and-run collision has claimed a pedestrian’s life, the Montgomery...
Hit-and-run kills Montgomery pedestrian late Monday night
A suspect is being sought after two separate Montgomery robberies.
Suspect sought after 2 Montgomery robberies

Latest News

In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
LIVE: Jury reaches verdicts in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial
Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon
Governors approve extradition of man charged with Mobile stadium shooting
Authorities say 36-year-old Sharmeethia Mason was fatally shot as she sat on the front porch of...
Reward increased in unsolved murder case of Phenix City woman
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says a 16-year-old suspect has been arrested in...
Teen arrested at hospital following Pike Road robbery, shootout
12 Talk: Summer Fund and Food Drive next week
12 Talk: Summer Fund and Food Drive next week