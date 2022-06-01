Advertise
Video shows shootout between Pike Road robbery suspect, witness

A WSFA 12 News viewer recorded this video of a shootout between a suspect and witness following the May 31, 2022 robbery of the Pike Road Dollar General.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An eyewitness recorded video of an unfolding situation Tuesday afternoon as a robbery suspect and another witness exchanged gunfire outside a store in the town of Pike Road in Montgomery County.

The owner of the video, who asked not to be identified by name, provided the video to WSFA 12 News on Wednesday.

The video was recorded from behind a privacy not far from the Vaughn Road Dollar General that was robbed around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The video focuses on a man running through a field and the witness, driving a dark colored pickup truck, turning around to follow as the suspect climbs a nearby fence. That’s where the video stops recording.

The suspect in a robbery and shootout outside the Pike Road Dollar General was recorded on video during the incident on May 31, 2022.

The clear video is the same as a grainer portion shown during Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham’s Wednesday morning news conference, in which he confirmed the suspect, a 16-year-old, fired on the driver, who then returned fire.

Cunningham confirmed the suspect climbed a privacy fence and then burglarized an occupied home in the Lochshire subdivision.

“We’re not in a war zone,” the sheriff explained of the video. “That’s in a neighborhood, and people ask me why am I so upset? Because it’s happening right here. And that’s the reason why this young man that committed this, I’m going to be standing here, and all of us [law enforcement] standing around here, will be there to make sure that he’s prosecuted by the full extent of the law. We’re not going to tolerate this, not in our community, not in Montgomery as a whole.”

The suspect, who has not been identified because of his age, is hospitalized in Bullock County where he fled to Tuesday night for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

