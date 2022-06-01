What happened to Delange Harris?

GOSHEN, Ala. (WSFA) - Goshen, Alabama, is a town with a little over 200 people. More farmland than folks and most families have been here for generations. It’s also a relatively safe place in Crenshaw County, which is why the Delange Harris case is so disturbing.

Back in May of 2011, Harris, who had just turned 25, was out working, but the details from there are a little blurry. Investigators say Harris got into a car with someone and, sometime after, his body was found lying on a dirt road.

“He was found on Athens Church Road near the intersection of Golden Road, in a ditch, face down from a bullet wound to the back of the head,” said Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Daniel Jones.

Years later, that road is still unpaved, the dirt still red, and the killer, they believe, could still be living right in their community.

The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office says that years have passed, but Harris’ case is still active. They are pleading with the public to come forward with any information. The smallest bit of information may be the piece to the puzzle that solves this case.

“There’s somebody out there with blood on their hands and not being brought into justice,” Jones said.

Jones said they are desperately trying to piece together what happened that day, and they have no idea why someone would want to harm Harris.

“After several interviews from different investigators we had over time, they weren’t able to identify any enemies. He had more friends than foes, it seemed,” Jones said.

For his friends and family, complicated doesn’t even begin to describe. They’ve been pleading for years with police and the public for answers.

“The public can help us by looking back to that date, the first week of May. It was Tuesday afternoon that we got the news, and that could’ve been the day my son was murdered. Look back at that date and dig deep into your heart, and you can help us solve this case,” said Dora Harris, Delange’s mother.

The sheriff’s office said that this case is a high priority. Most recently, they’ve turned to other agencies for help.

“We’re making more progress towards it,” Jones said. “We’ve turned to the state, the attorney generals, and the FBI is the newest form that we’ve involved with. And soon, we think we’ll have an answer on who it is, but, right now, we have no answers on how or when.”

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering $5,000.00 to be paid within 30 days of an arrest(s). Another $25,000 Reward will be paid, by the family and Governor’s Office, after the arrest and conviction of the offender(s). This brings the total reward to $30,000.00.

If you have any information regarding the Cold Case Investigation of DeLange T. Harris, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers by calling 215-STOP (7867).

