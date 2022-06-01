WIC guidelines increase, new families may be eligible

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s income guidelines for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (better known as WIC) have increased and under the 2022 federal poverty guidelines, more families may be eligible.

WIC is open to participants with incomes up to 185 percent of the federal poverty level. The table below shows the new guidelines for eligibility.

WIC Income Eligibility Guidelines (ADPH)

*Each unborn infant counts as one in the family size.

*For additional family sizes, please visit alabamapublichealth.gov/wic/

If you are a woman who is pregnant, has had a baby within the past six months, or are currently breastfeeding; or if you are the parent or guardian of a child up to age 5, you are encouraged to contact your local county health department or WIC agency to apply.

WIC participants may receive food benefits for each qualifying family member. Increased cash value benefits are also available to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables. In addition to nutritious food benefits, WIC participants receive free nutrition education, breastfeeding support and healthcare referrals.

Allison Hatchett, Alabama WIC Director, said, “WIC encourages families to be healthy by providing nutritious foods that support optimal growth and development. Nutritious foods help pregnant women have healthy babies and help children grow to become healthy adults. Alabama’s WIC program understands the struggles many families face to establish healthy eating habits, and WIC is here to help women, infants, and children in Alabama.”

For more information please go to https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/wic/ or call the statewide toll-free line at 1-888-942-4673.

