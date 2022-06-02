Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Alabama basketball player to honor victims in Buffalo mass shooting

Dominick Welch will wear number 10 for the Crimson Tide this season, to honor the ten victims...
Dominick Welch will wear number 10 for the Crimson Tide this season, to honor the ten victims who died in the Tops supermarket attack.(Source: Kelvin Reynolds/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One Alabama basketball player is honoring the victims of the mass shooting in Buffalo in a special way.

Dominick Welch will wear number 10 for the Crimson Tide this season, to honor the ten victims who died in the Tops supermarket attack.

Welch, who is a Buffalo native, will be playing in his first year with the Crimson Tide as a graduate transfer after playing for four years at St. Bonaventure. Number 10 was previously worn by Charles Bediako.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local woman stops traffic for all the wrong reasons and dances herself right into Metro...
Woman dances her way into Metro Jail after stopping traffic
Archie Blevins came home to find a robbery suspect inside of his home.
Pike Road man encounters robbery suspect inside his home
A former U.S. Air Force base in Dallas County will soon be home to the nation’s first Remote...
Project breathes new life into old Air Force base in Alabama
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

The Auburn baseball team practices Thursday morning at Plainsman Park ahead of the NCAA...
Auburn baseball looking to prove itself in NCAA Regional
DA asks judge to drop case against Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy
The Alabama State baseball team poses for a picture with their SWAC Championship sign and...
Alabama State baseball pinned for Knoxville Regional
The Alabama State Hornets have punched their ticket to the NCAA Baseball Tournament!
Alabama State wins SWAC Baseball Championship, first since 2016