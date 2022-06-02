Better shower and storm chances to end the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - June will march on with heat, humidity and a few chances of showers and thunderstorms in the mix. Highs will mainly be in the lower 90s for the next 7 days, with the exception of tomorrow. Highs should stay in the middle to upper 80s tomorrow, though a few lower 90s are possible in South Alabama.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms to end the week. (WSFA 12 News)

The humidity will stay high both today and tomorrow, but should briefly dip tomorrow night and Saturday after a weak cold front slides through from the north.

That front will bring enhanced shower and storm chances today and tomorrow. It won’t rain everywhere, but some isolated to scattered rain is possible both days. We could even see a few showers linger into tonight.

A weak cold front will slide through Friday, bringing some scattered showers and storms. (WSFA 12 News)

A stronger storm can’t be ruled out either day, with gusty winds and small hail the main threats. This will be the exception to the rule though.

The weekend will be mainly dry with the exception of a few late day showers and storms Sunday. Skies will go from mainly sunny Saturday to partly cloudy by Sunday.

The pattern will allow for lower and likely some mid-90s next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Partly cloudy skies will continue into next week with the muggy factor returning. Other than a random pop-up or two each day, there really doesn’t appear to be a legitimate rain or storm chance next week.

The heat will definitely build a bit more next week thanks to the mainly dry conditions. High temperatures will go from the lower 90s this weekend to the mid-90s for most of us next week.

Still a "high" chance of development out of a disturbance emerging over the northwest Caribbean and far southern Gulf of Mexico. (WSFA 12 News)

Meanwhile in the tropics we continue to watch a system in the far southern Gulf of Mexico. It will remain weak and rather disorganized as it moves toward the southern half of Florida. Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected there, but impacts here will not be felt.

