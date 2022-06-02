Better shower and storm chances to end the week
Still not widespread or numerous
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - June will march on with heat, humidity and a few chances of showers and thunderstorms in the mix. Highs will mainly be in the lower 90s for the next 7 days, with the exception of tomorrow. Highs should stay in the middle to upper 80s tomorrow, though a few lower 90s are possible in South Alabama.
The humidity will stay high both today and tomorrow, but should briefly dip tomorrow night and Saturday after a weak cold front slides through from the north.
That front will bring enhanced shower and storm chances today and tomorrow. It won’t rain everywhere, but some isolated to scattered rain is possible both days. We could even see a few showers linger into tonight.
A stronger storm can’t be ruled out either day, with gusty winds and small hail the main threats. This will be the exception to the rule though.
The weekend will be mainly dry with the exception of a few late day showers and storms Sunday. Skies will go from mainly sunny Saturday to partly cloudy by Sunday.
Partly cloudy skies will continue into next week with the muggy factor returning. Other than a random pop-up or two each day, there really doesn’t appear to be a legitimate rain or storm chance next week.
The heat will definitely build a bit more next week thanks to the mainly dry conditions. High temperatures will go from the lower 90s this weekend to the mid-90s for most of us next week.
Meanwhile in the tropics we continue to watch a system in the far southern Gulf of Mexico. It will remain weak and rather disorganized as it moves toward the southern half of Florida. Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected there, but impacts here will not be felt.
