Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Casey White’s murder trial moved to December 12

Attorney Mark McDaniel and his defense team with members of Casey White's family.
Attorney Mark McDaniel and his defense team with members of Casey White's family.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The motion to move Casey White’s murder trial from June 13 was granted by a Lauderdale County Circuit Court on Friday.

The new date is December 12, 2022, at 8:30 a.m.

The status conference for the case is scheduled for November 29 at 1:30 p.m. The plea cutoff date is December 8 at 1:30 p.m.

White’s defense filed an unopposed motion to continue the trial on Thursday.

The document states:

“... the Defendant by and through his undersigned counsel, and move this Honorable Court to enter an Order continuing the trial setting in the above-styled action on June 13, 2022, and in support thereof sets forth the following ground:

1. That Mr. White is charged in the above-styled action with capital murder and the undersigned are of the impression that the State of Alabama is seeking the death penalty in this case.

2. Further, the undersigned counsel was just recently retained in the above styled action and are in need of sufficient and ample time with which to perform their due diligence in this matter.

3. The undersigned has personally spoken to the Hon. Christopher Connolly to learn that he has no objection to this continuance request.

4. The undersigned request that this Honorable Court continue the present trial setting in the each of the above-styled action.

Motion to Continue Trial by Charles Montgomery on Scribd

On Thursday, White’s attorneys also filed a motion to be advised if the state will seek the death penalty in the case.

The document states:

“Defendant moves to be advised as to whether the State intends to seek the death penalty. The due process clauses of Article I Section VI of the Alabama Constitution and the United States Constitution, Fourteenth Amendment, require that such information be timely furnished so that counsel can effectively prepare Defendant’s case.”

Casey White Motion About Death Penalty by Charles Montgomery on Scribd

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former U.S. Air Force base in Dallas County will soon be home to the nation’s first Remote...
Project breathes new life into old Air Force base in Alabama
A local woman stops traffic for all the wrong reasons and dances herself right into Metro...
Woman dances her way into Metro Jail after stopping traffic
Archie Blevins came home to find a robbery suspect inside of his home.
Pike Road man encounters robbery suspect inside his home
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

WSFA 12 News wants to help you show the world just how much your dad is appreciated.
Father’s Day 2022: Share a photo of your dad!
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
The Civil Rights Trail and its many locations showcase Alabama’s rich history and it’s also...
Civil Rights Trail Tours brings tourists to central Alabama
Some of the best young marksmen in the state are taking aim in the Alabama State Trapshooting...
Top young trapshooters compete in Alabama
Johnny Lewis Payne
Work release inmate fails to return to Elba community work center