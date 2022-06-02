Advertise
Hank Aaron statue unveiled at Louisville Slugger Museum

The newest of the seven remarkably lifelike statues of MLB legends inside Louisville Slugger Museum is one of a man known as much for his work off the field as
By Sean Baute
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are now seven remarkably lifelike statues of MLB legends inside Louisville Slugger Museum. The latest addition is of a man known as much for his work off the field as what he accomplished on it.

As the statue of Henry “Hank” Aaron was unveiled, the crowd cheered and his widow, Billye, was by his side. Lonnie Ali, wife of the late great Muhammad Ali, was also there. The late heavyweight boxing champ once said Aaron was the only person he admired more than himself.

On top of being one of the greatest baseball players of all time, Aaron is also a distinguished humanitarian. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2002.

Aaron was an idol for people across the country. People like Bob Ollerman, a Louisville Slugger Museum visitor from Wisconsin who just happened to be stopping by on this day.

”I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, my childhood idol,’” Ollerman said when he found out why so many people were gathered in front of his tour. “I went to a game in 1965 against the Cincinnati Reds. I’ve been a fan ever since. This was really exciting for me.”

Hank Aaron is a staple across the museum. He’s around every corner, but seeing him brought to life like this was an emotional experience for Billye Aaron. Bringing the crowd to tears talking about her husband, Billye Aaron thanked everyone that made it happen.

”We will all, in the Aaron family, long remember this moment and the day that you memorialized Henry Aaron,” she said.

You can now see all seven statues in at the museum any time you visit.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

