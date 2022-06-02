Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Important Alabama voter registration deadline information

If you’re an Alabama resident and have not registered to vote in the upcoming elections, you...
If you’re an Alabama resident and have not registered to vote in the upcoming elections, you can do so through the Alabama Secretary of State’s office.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Press Release
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Secretary of State John H. Merrill would like to remind Alabamians that Friday, June 3rd, is the last day for in-person voter registration at your local Board of Registrar’s Office; however, Monday, June 6, 2022 is the last day to postmark a mailed voter registration form for the June 21st Primary Runoff Election.

Additionally, Alabamians may still register to vote online at alabamavotes.gov or via the mobile app “Vote for Alabama” through Monday, June 6, 2022. All online registrations must be submitted by 11:59 PM to be eligible for the June 21stPrimary Runoff Election.

To register to vote in Alabama, you must be a U.S. citizen and an Alabama resident who is 18 years or older on or by Election Day, and the prospective voter cannot be convicted of a disqualifying felony or declared mentally incompetent. For questions or concerns, please contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210 or your county Board of Registrars’ Office.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says a 16-year-old suspect has been arrested in...
Teen arrested at hospital following Pike Road robbery, shootout
The suspect in a robbery and shootout outside the Pike Road Dollar General was recorded on...
Video shows shootout between Pike Road robbery suspect, witness
Multiple law enforcement officers on the scene of an incident in Pike Road. This is the scene...
Robbery, shooting prompted heavy police presence in Pike Road
Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in...
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Latest News

The city of Wetumpka created the Tulatoma Snail Trail.
Story of Wetumpka parallels the story of the Tulatoma snail
Downtown Wetumpka is not what it was five years ago, maybe not even two years ago!
Wetumpka still feeling positive effects of HGTV’s ‘Hometown Takeover’ show
A former U.S. Air Force base in Dallas County will soon be home to the nation’s first Remote...
Project breathes new life into old Air Force base in Alabama
One child was killed in an ATV crash that sent two children and one adult to the hospital.
9-year-old boy killed in Huntsville ATV crash
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases