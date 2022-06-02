Advertise
Woman dances her way into Metro Jail after stopping traffic

By Lee Peck
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Drivers on Schillinger Road got an impromptu street performance Tuesday afternoon.

“Only in mobile... We pulled out of Chili’s -- she got out -- pulled her pants down - and has been holding up the road flipping everybody off,” said one driver -- who filmed the incident.

Cutting lose in the video on her car -- is 27-year-old Chandra Andrews.

Drivers were clearly perplexed by what they were seeing.

“What is she doing,” said one driver.

WAVE Transit passengers also privy to the street dance, which eventually goes from up top to the ground all the way down. Dancing like she doesn’t care -- she definitely had an audience

Her moves landing her in Metro Jail -- the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office making the arrest -- charging her with “disorderly conduct” -- a charge she’s been arrested for at least 10 times since 2013 -- according to jail records.

Andrews remained in Metro Wednesday evening and has a bond hearing scheduled for Thursday morning.

