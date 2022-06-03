Alabama farmers urge driver awareness during planting season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In Alabama there have been multiple fatalities that have occurred from vehicles crashing into tractors or other farm equipment. This has the Alabama Farmers Federation concerned.

Drivers are urged to practice extra caution as farmers and large machinery hit the roadways during spring planting and summer growing seasons.

With another very wet spring, most farmers planting schedules have been pushed back.

“We’re probably a little behind on planting cotton. We’ve gotten all our corn in,” said Shep Morris with Morris and Morris Farms.

Morris says they are no exception. And with land in Macon, Montgomery and Bullock counties, moving equipment up and down the road is a necessary part of their operation.

“There’s a danger there because our equipment has gotten larger and larger over time. And that’s not something we can really help. We have to cover more acres,” said Morris.

Already in Alabama there have been three fatalities from cars crashing into tractors or other farm equipment. To give you perspective, it only takes five seconds for a car moving 55 mph to close a gap the length of a football field when it comes upon a tractor moving 15 mph. This is why the Alabama Farmers Federation says it’s important for drivers to stay alert, especially on rural roads.

“When a tractor is on the road, it’s treated just like a vehicle,” said John Allen Nichols with the Alabama Farmers Federation.

So you’re only allowed to pass them in a passing zone.

“I assure you our farmers do not like having a line of cars piled up behind them any more than you like being behind them. It’s a stressful experience for everybody involved,” said Nichols.

“You have scary times all the time. And the two biggest problems you have are when you get impatient drivers, and you get distracted drivers,” said Morris. “When you’re trying to move this equipment up and down the road, you’re really restricted in how much maneuverability you have. We try to pull over whenever we can to let cars go by, but a lot of times that’s not an option because of mailboxes, roads, road signs and other obstructions on the side of the road.”

Top tips for road safety this season:

Slow down when you see a piece of agricultural equipment. Most farm equipment is designed to travel at speeds of only 15 to 25 mph.

Watch for slow moving vehicle (SMV) signs. SMVs are required for vehicles traveling less than 25 mph.

Watch for electronic or hand turn signals. Just because a tractor veers right does not mean the operator is pulling over to allow someone to pass. The size of farm equipment often dictates the necessity of wide turns.

Pass farm equipment cautiously. Even when passing safely and legally, machinery may sway or become unstable. Do not expect operators to drive their equipment onto the shoulder of the road.

Driving with one set of tires on loose-surfaced shoulders substantially increases the risk of turning over.

Watch for flashing amber lights. This type of light often marks the far right and left of farm equipment. Also, watch for reflective tape marking extremities and sides of equipment.

Remember agricultural vehicle operators have a right to drive their equipment on the road.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.