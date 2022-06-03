Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Civil Rights Trail Tours brings tourists to central Alabama

The Civil Rights Trail and its many locations showcase Alabama’s rich history and it’s also...
The Civil Rights Trail and its many locations showcase Alabama’s rich history and it’s also bringing tour groups from across the country to the state.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Civil Rights Trail and its many locations showcase Alabama’s rich history and it’s also bringing tour groups from across the country to the state.

Leon Burnette and Steve Myers recently started Civil Rights Trail Tours, it’s a Montgomery-based destination management company specializing in cultural and historical group experiences. People from all over have booked tours with the company and have traveled to Tuskegee, Selma, Montgomery and beyond.

“We started our own black-owned business about a year and half ago and business has been tremendous,” Burnette said. “Every city we go to, there is a black story to tell and that’s what we try to tell. There’s so much to learn here in Montgomery. We try to tie in the Civil War, the Civil Rights Movement, slavery, and lynching. We’ve been to Memphis, Birmingham, there’s a lot to see.”

People are ready to see all Alabama has to offer. The latest economic impact report shows that Alabama did take a bit of a hit during the pandemic with tourism down 20% at one point. But now, the numbers are up once again as people are back out and traveling. The latest Civil Rights Trail Tour group came all the way from Ohio and stopped at the Rosa Parks Museum in downtown Montgomery.

“I’ve been to Alabama before, but never for something like this,” Jeanette Langford said. “It’s been interesting, it’s been educational, and it’s also been painful. I lived through segregation; I’ve lived through a lot of it…but some of it made me cry realizing all the hardships our people went through. It’s important because if you don’t know where you’ve been, it’s hard to appreciate where you’re going.”

For her, that means appreciating the museums, monuments, Alabama and the Civil Rights Trail.

You can learn more about the Civil Rights Trail Tours here.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former U.S. Air Force base in Dallas County will soon be home to the nation’s first Remote...
Project breathes new life into old Air Force base in Alabama
A local woman stops traffic for all the wrong reasons and dances herself right into Metro...
Woman dances her way into Metro Jail after stopping traffic
Archie Blevins came home to find a robbery suspect inside of his home.
Pike Road man encounters robbery suspect inside his home
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

Some of the best young marksmen in the state are taking aim in the Alabama State Trapshooting...
Top young trapshooters compete in Alabama
Johnny Lewis Payne
Work release inmate fails to return to Elba community work center
Food for Thought 6/3
The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1st and runs through the end of November.
Colorado State Univ. now calling for ‘very active’ hurricane season