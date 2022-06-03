Father’s Day 2022: Share a photo of your dad!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - He may have coached your peewee team, took you through the steps of folding your first tie, or maybe even shed a tear while giving you away on your wedding day.

Whether you call him Daddy or Papa, Pop or Padre, this Father’s Day, WSFA 12 News wants to help you show the world just how much he’s appreciated.

Visit WSFA.com/submit right now and share a photo of your dad.

Once approved, you’ll find his photo in the section below!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.