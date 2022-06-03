Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Father’s Day 2022: Share a photo of your dad!

Father’s Day gifts for Dad that won’t break the bank
WSFA 12 News wants to help you show the world just how much your dad is appreciated.(tcw-wvue)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - He may have coached your peewee team, took you through the steps of folding your first tie, or maybe even shed a tear while giving you away on your wedding day.

Whether you call him Daddy or Papa, Pop or Padre, this Father’s Day, WSFA 12 News wants to help you show the world just how much he’s appreciated.

Visit WSFA.com/submit right now and share a photo of your dad.

Once approved, you’ll find his photo in the section below!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former U.S. Air Force base in Dallas County will soon be home to the nation’s first Remote...
Project breathes new life into old Air Force base in Alabama
A local woman stops traffic for all the wrong reasons and dances herself right into Metro...
Woman dances her way into Metro Jail after stopping traffic
Archie Blevins came home to find a robbery suspect inside of his home.
Pike Road man encounters robbery suspect inside his home
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

Some of the best young marksmen in the state are taking aim in the Alabama State Trapshooting...
Top young trapshooters compete in Alabama
WSFA 12 News will be broadcasting from Wetumpka on June 2, 2022 as part of our Hometown Tours...
WSFA’s Hometown Tours makes stop in Wetumpka
Montgomery police officer Andino-Borjas was honored Saturday by the community for his actions...
Montgomery officer commended for heroic lifesaving actions
Tuskegee and Macon County officials are going all out to celebrate their very own, Kezia “Lady...
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Lady K to perform in downtown Tuskegee