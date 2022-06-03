Food for Thought 6/3

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

High scores

Lake Point Vineyard & Winery (674 Lake Point Dr. - Matthews): 100

That’s My Dog, Jr. (2414 Lower Wetumpka Rd.): 98

PJ’s House of Crema (39 Dexter Ave.): 98

The Gin (9100 Eastchase Pkwy.): 98

Ravello (36 Commerce St.): 97

Low scores

Governor House Chevron (2631 E. South Blvd.) 83

Priority item: establishment was out of sanitizing solution

Chin Chin Restaurant (3449 Malcolm Dr.): 83

Priority item: shrimp, cabbage, & chicken in reach-in cooler at improper temperature

Saffron Indian Kitchen (8868 Minnie Brown Rd.): 75

Priority items: food was past its use-by date; food on counter and in reach-in cooler at improper temperature

