Food for Thought 6/3

By Mark Bullock
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High scores

Lake Point Vineyard & Winery (674 Lake Point Dr. - Matthews): 100

That’s My Dog, Jr. (2414 Lower Wetumpka Rd.): 98

PJ’s House of Crema (39 Dexter Ave.): 98

The Gin (9100 Eastchase Pkwy.): 98

Ravello (36 Commerce St.): 97

Low scores

Governor House Chevron (2631 E. South Blvd.) 83

  • Priority item: establishment was out of sanitizing solution

Chin Chin Restaurant (3449 Malcolm Dr.): 83

  • Priority item: shrimp, cabbage, & chicken in reach-in cooler at improper temperature

Saffron Indian Kitchen (8868 Minnie Brown Rd.): 75

  • Priority items: food was past its use-by date; food on counter and in reach-in cooler at improper temperature

