Food for Thought 6/3
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High scores
Lake Point Vineyard & Winery (674 Lake Point Dr. - Matthews): 100
That’s My Dog, Jr. (2414 Lower Wetumpka Rd.): 98
PJ’s House of Crema (39 Dexter Ave.): 98
The Gin (9100 Eastchase Pkwy.): 98
Ravello (36 Commerce St.): 97
Low scores
Governor House Chevron (2631 E. South Blvd.) 83
- Priority item: establishment was out of sanitizing solution
Chin Chin Restaurant (3449 Malcolm Dr.): 83
- Priority item: shrimp, cabbage, & chicken in reach-in cooler at improper temperature
Saffron Indian Kitchen (8868 Minnie Brown Rd.): 75
- Priority items: food was past its use-by date; food on counter and in reach-in cooler at improper temperature
