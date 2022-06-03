A mainly dry long-range forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The heat will back off a bit today with more clouds and some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs head for the middle and upper 80s to around 90. The best chance of some showers and storms will come this morning and afternoon across roughly the southern half of the area.

A few showers and storms today, but every other day going forward brings nothing more than a pop-up or two. (WSFA 12 News)

Drier air moves in later today and should lead to a comfortable night in the mid-60s. Most everyone will be dry in the low 90s tomorrow with plenty of sunshine.

The mugginess returns Sunday, but we won’t see more than perhaps a pop-up or two. Highs again reach the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. Monday will be very similar with typical summertime pop-ups possible under a mix of sun and clouds.

Heat builds back next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Even lower rain and storm chances are in the forecast for the heart of next week with the heat growing. Temperatures will go from the lower 90s Monday to the mid-90s for many for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday under partly cloudy skies.

A few stray showers or storms will be possible each of those three days, but nothing significant will develop thanks to ridging aloft. The humidity that will be present next week will allow for daily heat indices to reach the upper 90s and lower 100s.

PTC 1 in the southern Gulf of Mexico will impact Florida this weekend before moving off into the Atlantic Ocean. (WSFA 12 News)

A reprieve from the heat may occur next weekend with some rain and storm chances back in the forecast per our latest long-range guidance.

Down in the southern Gulf of Mexico now exists Potential Tropical Cyclone One. It has tropical storm-force wind speeds and is producing heavy rainfall. It will likely become Alex and impact the southern half of Florida this weekend before zipping out into the Atlantic Ocean.

Impacts in Alabama will come in the form of elevated rip current risks this weekend, but that is about it.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.