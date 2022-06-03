Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

A mainly dry long-range forecast

Few showers and storms possible today, but every other day brings a 20% chance of rain or less
Isolated storms today, few pop-ups Sunday
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The heat will back off a bit today with more clouds and some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs head for the middle and upper 80s to around 90. The best chance of some showers and storms will come this morning and afternoon across roughly the southern half of the area.

A few showers and storms today, but every other day going forward brings nothing more than a...
A few showers and storms today, but every other day going forward brings nothing more than a pop-up or two.(WSFA 12 News)

Drier air moves in later today and should lead to a comfortable night in the mid-60s. Most everyone will be dry in the low 90s tomorrow with plenty of sunshine.

The mugginess returns Sunday, but we won’t see more than perhaps a pop-up or two. Highs again reach the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. Monday will be very similar with typical summertime pop-ups possible under a mix of sun and clouds.

Heat builds back next week.
Heat builds back next week.(WSFA 12 News)

Even lower rain and storm chances are in the forecast for the heart of next week with the heat growing. Temperatures will go from the lower 90s Monday to the mid-90s for many for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday under partly cloudy skies.

A few stray showers or storms will be possible each of those three days, but nothing significant will develop thanks to ridging aloft. The humidity that will be present next week will allow for daily heat indices to reach the upper 90s and lower 100s.

PTC 1 in the southern Gulf of Mexico will impact Florida this weekend before moving off into...
PTC 1 in the southern Gulf of Mexico will impact Florida this weekend before moving off into the Atlantic Ocean.(WSFA 12 News)

A reprieve from the heat may occur next weekend with some rain and storm chances back in the forecast per our latest long-range guidance.

Down in the southern Gulf of Mexico now exists Potential Tropical Cyclone One. It has tropical storm-force wind speeds and is producing heavy rainfall. It will likely become Alex and impact the southern half of Florida this weekend before zipping out into the Atlantic Ocean.

Impacts in Alabama will come in the form of elevated rip current risks this weekend, but that is about it.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local woman stops traffic for all the wrong reasons and dances herself right into Metro...
Woman dances her way into Metro Jail after stopping traffic
Archie Blevins came home to find a robbery suspect inside of his home.
Pike Road man encounters robbery suspect inside his home
A former U.S. Air Force base in Dallas County will soon be home to the nation’s first Remote...
Project breathes new life into old Air Force base in Alabama
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting

Latest News

Isolated storms today, few pop-ups Sunday
Isolated storms today, few pop-ups Sunday
WSFA First Alert Weather
Rain and storm chances remain scattered to end the week
Nick's Thursday night forecast
Nick's Thursday night forecast
Tracking the latest rain and storm chances to end the week. Plus, a quick update on the topics.
Tracking the latest rain and storm chances to end the week. Plus, a quick update on the tropics.