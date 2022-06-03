Pedestrian deaths becoming more common on Alabama roadways

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Some troubling statistics on accidents involving pedestrians not just across the state, but closer to home here as well. There doesn’t seem to be a clear reason why there’s an upward trend. What is clear is that it’s happening too frequently.

Here’s what we learned. Last year, law enforcement in Alabama investigated more than 760 crashes involving pedestrians. Of that number 125 were fatal.

It begs the question: why does this happen and can it be prevented?

“We don’t know why right now,” said ALEA Trooper Reginal King.

Closer to home in Tuscaloosa County, the Accident Reconstruction Unit worked 12 accidents involving pedestrians in 2021 with 15 fatalities. One at 15th Street and 33rd Avenue, another at 4th and 23rd, and yet another one at Highway 69 South and Kaloousa. So far in 2022? One man died on I-359 in Tuscaloosa.

As a veteran trooper, Reginal King says some common sense tips can go a long way in preventing an untimely pedestrian death.

“Such as if you’re walking through the daylight hours wear bright clothing or if you’re walking at night carry your flashlight and wear some type of reflective garment. It’s also a good practice to use the sidewalk if there is a sidewalk available, and if’s not a sidewalk available by all means use a path. There’s also a few things we encourage the motorists to do and the easiest and most common practice for the motorist is to simply look for pedestrians everywhere because sometimes pedestrians aren’t walking where they’re supposed to,” said King.

Trooper King also encourages pedestrians to walk towards the traffic if there are no sidewalks and try to make eye contact with the driver.

