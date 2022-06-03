‘Really lucky to be here’: Garth Brooks holds news conference ahead of Birmingham show

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County music superstar Garth Brooks will be the first performer to ever play at Protective Stadium Saturday night, but first we learned what he expects from the crowd.

“My job as an entertainer is to pit them against each other and.. then that starts to becomes a party instead of a concert and I think that’s when an entertainer becomes an entertainer is when the concert gloves are off, it’s a party and hopefully this is something that will affect your for the rest of your life,” Brooks explained.

Lynden Blake goes off the record with Garth Brooks

Brooks also announced they will do a LIVE recording at Protective Stadium.

“We brought the mobile truck down here, we recorded probably five times the whole three years on the tour, but this one we were not going to pass up because of the opportunity of how good the recording will sound because of how the stadium is configured and the fact that there is no roof on it,” Brooks said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.