Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

‘Really lucky to be here’: Garth Brooks holds news conference ahead of Birmingham show

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County music superstar Garth Brooks will be the first performer to ever play at Protective Stadium Saturday night, but first we learned what he expects from the crowd.

“My job as an entertainer is to pit them against each other and.. then that starts to becomes a party instead of a concert and I think that’s when an entertainer becomes an entertainer is when the concert gloves are off, it’s a party and hopefully this is something that will affect your for the rest of your life,” Brooks explained.

Lynden Blake goes off the record with Garth Brooks

Brooks also announced they will do a LIVE recording at Protective Stadium.

“We brought the mobile truck down here, we recorded probably five times the whole three years on the tour, but this one we were not going to pass up because of the opportunity of how good the recording will sound because of how the stadium is configured and the fact that there is no roof on it,” Brooks said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former U.S. Air Force base in Dallas County will soon be home to the nation’s first Remote...
Project breathes new life into old Air Force base in Alabama
A local woman stops traffic for all the wrong reasons and dances herself right into Metro...
Woman dances her way into Metro Jail after stopping traffic
Archie Blevins came home to find a robbery suspect inside of his home.
Pike Road man encounters robbery suspect inside his home
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral

Latest News

CSU forecasters now call for 'well above-average' hurricane season
CSU forecasters now call for 'well above-average' hurricane season
If you have been parking down at the stadium for USFL games, this will be different. Officials...
Where to park for sold-out Garth Brooks concert this weekend
Source: WBRC video
State troopers see increase in pedestrian deaths
Source: WBRC video
Garth Brooks performing at Protective Stadium Saturday night