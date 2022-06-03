Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

US has more than 750 complaints that Teslas brake for no reason

More than 750 Tesla owners have complained to U.S. safety regulators that cars operating on its...
More than 750 Tesla owners have complained to U.S. safety regulators that cars operating on its partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason.(Pixabay)
By TOM KRISHER
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — More than 750 Tesla owners have complained to U.S. safety regulators that cars operating on its partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration revealed the number in a detailed information request letter to Tesla that was posted Friday on the agency’s website.

The 14-page letter dated May 4 asks the automaker for all consumer and field reports it has received about false braking, as well as reports of crashes, injuries, deaths. It also asks whether the company’s “Full Self Driving” and automatic emergency braking systems were active at the time of any incident.

The agency began investigating phantom braking in Tesla’s Models 3 and Y last February after getting 354 complaints.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local woman stops traffic for all the wrong reasons and dances herself right into Metro...
Woman dances her way into Metro Jail after stopping traffic
Archie Blevins came home to find a robbery suspect inside of his home.
Pike Road man encounters robbery suspect inside his home
A former U.S. Air Force base in Dallas County will soon be home to the nation’s first Remote...
Project breathes new life into old Air Force base in Alabama
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly

Latest News

The storm, known as Agatha in the Pacific, will become Alex in the Atlantic once it reaches...
Tropical storm warning issued for parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas
Friday marks the 100th day since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Russia may be in Ukraine to stay after 100 days of war
America is suffering from a surge in gun violence.
US reeling from mass shootings
Queen Elizabeth will miss Friday's Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul's Cathedral.
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration continues