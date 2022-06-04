Advertise
19-year-old man dies days after crash in Bullock County

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Georgia man is dead days after a single-vehicle crash in Bullock County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA officials say 19-year-old Connor J. McCracken, of Baconton, was injured around 7 a.m. Wednesday after the 2008 Ford Fusion he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree on U.S. 82 near mile marker 186 - about 10 miles west of Union Springs.

According to ALEA, McCracken was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery where he died shortly after 3 p.m. Friday.

No further details are available as troopers continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

