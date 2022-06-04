Advertise
Durant won’t endorse in Alabama’s Senate runoff

Mike Durant visits with supporters at his watch party as the count continues for Republican...
Mike Durant visits with supporters at his watch party as the count continues for Republican nomination for US Senator of Alabama at the Stovehouse Event Center (The Belle Room), Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Huntsville, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Mike Durant, the “Black Hawk Down” pilot who finished third in Alabama’s Republican Senate primary, said he will not make an endorsement in the upcoming runoff.

Durant said he will not endorse either of the candidates advancing to the June 21 runoff - Katie Britt and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks.

He said Brooks has “been in the public office for 40 years” and accused Britt of being unqualified and of distorting his positions.

The runoff will decide GOP nomination for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

