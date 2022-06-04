‘Stop the Violence’ walk targets gun violence after local, national shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gun violence has been an issue across the county recently, as mass shootings claim innocent lives.

Violent crime is also a concern in the Capital City, which is why several Montgomery residents met at Dalraida United Methodist Church for a “Stop the Violence” walk on Saturday.

After raising their hands and praying for peace, participants walked a nearby neighborhood waving signs and chanting.

They believe community outreach is one of the best ways to bring light to the issue.

One of the participants was Julie Beard. She is president of the Dalraida Community Association. Just this week, she saw a teenager in public with a gun.

“There’s not a need for a child, or young man, at the age of 14, 15 couldn’t be over 16 years of age, to be walking around at five o’clock in the afternoon with a gun,” Beard said.

The resident said she asked the teen why he had a weapon, and he said it was for protection.

The City of Montgomery’s Office of Violence Prevention said it is finalizing a plan to help combat gun violence.

It plans to partner with community service agencies, but the specifics are still being worked out.

“Of course, our nation is just overrun with guns,” said Keith Moore, director of the Office of Violence Prevention. “These violent acts are becoming more and more common, and we’re just trying to do our best with this “Stop the Violence” campaign and the Office of Violence Prevention, to give people better solutions to conflict resolution.”

Another “Stop the Violence” walk is scheduled for next Saturday morning. It will take place at the Sherwood Apartments in Montgomery at 11 a.m.

