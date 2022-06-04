Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Tracking rising temperatures & limited rain chances over the next week

A pop-up to isolated showers and storms cannot be ruled out each day, but they will be few and far between.
First Alert 12: Hour-by-hour look at future radar and temperatures for your Saturday evening & night.
By Nick Gunter
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a Saturday filled with a mix of sun and clouds along with afternoon highs warming to the 80s and 90s across Central and South Alabama. A few storms have sprung up across the region, but a large majority of the area has stayed dry.

WSFA First Alert Weather
WSFA First Alert Weather(WSFA 12 News)

Conditions this evening and overnight will remain mild. Any shower or storm this afternoon will diminish tonight due to the loss of the heating of the day. Lows will hover in the 60s and 70s region wide under mainly cloudy skies and calm winds.

Sunday will be almost a carbon copy of Saturday. Afternoon highs will soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s with northeast winds around 5 mph. A shower or storm cannot be ruled out, but most will remain dry. Lows will hover in the 60s and 70s under partly cloudy skies and east winds around 5 mph.

The heat and humidity will start to rise as we move through the upcoming week.

WSFA First Alert Weather
WSFA First Alert Weather(WSFA 12 News)

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs in the lower 90s. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Monday night lows will be right around 70 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon highs will soar into the middle 90s. Mostly to partly sunny skies are expected along with one or two pop-up to isolated showers or storms. Lows through midweek will remain in the 60s and 70s.

The heat continues for Thursday and Friday. Afternoon highs will remain in the middle to lower 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible for late week as a front moves into the region. Overnight lows during this period will remain in the 60s and 70s with one or two showers possible overnight.

WSFA First Alert Weather
WSFA First Alert Weather(WSFA 12 News)

The start to next weekend is looking a tad bit cooler. Highs are forecasted to warm into the 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies and pop-up isolated showers and storms remaining in the forecast.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former U.S. Air Force base in Dallas County will soon be home to the nation’s first Remote...
Project breathes new life into old Air Force base in Alabama
A local woman stops traffic for all the wrong reasons and dances herself right into Metro...
Woman dances her way into Metro Jail after stopping traffic
Garth Brooks says his Birmingham concert will be recorded
‘Really lucky to be here’: Garth Brooks holds news conference ahead of Birmingham show
A 911 dispatcher was fired after being accused of mishandling a call during last month's mass...
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call fired
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral

Latest News

WSFA First Alert Weather
Rain chances are limited this weekend and next week
Josh's Friday night forecast
Josh's Friday night forecast
Josh's Friday evening forecast
Josh's Friday evening forecast
CSU forecasters now call for 'well above-average' hurricane season
CSU forecasters now call for 'well above-average' hurricane season