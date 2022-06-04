Tracking rising temperatures & limited rain chances over the next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a Saturday filled with a mix of sun and clouds along with afternoon highs warming to the 80s and 90s across Central and South Alabama. A few storms have sprung up across the region, but a large majority of the area has stayed dry.

Conditions this evening and overnight will remain mild. Any shower or storm this afternoon will diminish tonight due to the loss of the heating of the day. Lows will hover in the 60s and 70s region wide under mainly cloudy skies and calm winds.

Sunday will be almost a carbon copy of Saturday. Afternoon highs will soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s with northeast winds around 5 mph. A shower or storm cannot be ruled out, but most will remain dry. Lows will hover in the 60s and 70s under partly cloudy skies and east winds around 5 mph.

The heat and humidity will start to rise as we move through the upcoming week.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs in the lower 90s. An isolated shower or storm is possible. Monday night lows will be right around 70 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon highs will soar into the middle 90s. Mostly to partly sunny skies are expected along with one or two pop-up to isolated showers or storms. Lows through midweek will remain in the 60s and 70s.

The heat continues for Thursday and Friday. Afternoon highs will remain in the middle to lower 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible for late week as a front moves into the region. Overnight lows during this period will remain in the 60s and 70s with one or two showers possible overnight.

The start to next weekend is looking a tad bit cooler. Highs are forecasted to warm into the 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies and pop-up isolated showers and storms remaining in the forecast.

