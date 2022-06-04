Advertise
Tuskegee’s Ruffin set to step down as coach after 2022 season

Tuskegee Director of Athletics and head football coach Reginald Ruffin has announced that the...
Tuskegee Director of Athletics and head football coach Reginald Ruffin has announced that the upcoming 2022 season will be his final year coaching the Golden Tigers. He will continue as athletics director.(Source: Tuskegee Athletics)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee Director of Athletics and head football coach Reginald Ruffin has announced that the upcoming 2022 season will be his final year coaching the Golden Tigers.

Ruffin made the announcement Thursday, according to the university’s athletics department. He will continue on as the athletics director.

Ruffin returned to Tuskegee in December 2021, after completing one of the most successful decades in the history of Miles College and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

In nine seasons at the helm of the Golden Bears, Ruffin led the program to four SIAC championships and an additional SIAC Championship game appearance. The school has also made two NCAA postseason appearances. Over nine seasons, Ruffin has won more than 60 percent of his games, going 59-39 overall, and was named SIAC Coach of the Year three times.

Aaron James will become the next head football coach, according to Tuskegee Athletics. He played for the Golden Tigers under former coach Rick Comegy from 1998 to 2001. He came back to the Golden Tiger program as offensive coordinator after spending the 2021 season as the offensive coordinator at Bethune-Cookman.

