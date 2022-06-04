Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

UAB recruiting cancer survivors for study to improve quality of life

UAB recruiting cancer survivors for study to improve quality of life
UAB recruiting cancer survivors for study to improve quality of life(GRAY TELEVISION)
By Catherine Patterson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB is looking for cancer survivors to participate in a study that could improve your quality of life.

UAB says the number of cancer survivors is growing rapidly in the United State, so the AMPLIFY study’s goal is to keep cancer survivors surviving.

It’s a diet and exercise program that can benefit cancer survivors by helping them lose weight and become more active.

Every week, participants will get a self-directed module texted to them to complete.

“Once people are diagnosed with cancer, many of the forms of treatment cause them to gain weight. And we can help with that,” said Dr. Wendy Demark-Wahnefried with UAB.  “And what we’re trying to do is to prevent another cancer from people who are cancer survivors who are at greater risk of getting a second cancer.”

UAB needs to recruit 652 cancer survivors.

You don’t have to come to UAB to participate, or even live in Alabama.

This study is all online, it’s free to participate and it’s a year-long program.

To find out how to sign up and who’s eligible, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former U.S. Air Force base in Dallas County will soon be home to the nation’s first Remote...
Project breathes new life into old Air Force base in Alabama
A local woman stops traffic for all the wrong reasons and dances herself right into Metro...
Woman dances her way into Metro Jail after stopping traffic
Archie Blevins came home to find a robbery suspect inside of his home.
Pike Road man encounters robbery suspect inside his home
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
The WIC program provides supplemental nutrition to those in need. It is for pregnant or nursing...
More Alabamians eligible for WIC program after guidelines expanded
ESCC mourns the loss of president Matt Rodgers
Enterprise State mourns the loss of former president Matt Rodgers
Travelers are seen wearing masks in this file photo.
CDC appeals ruling that eliminated mask mandate for travel