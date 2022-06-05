2 Auburn Anglers members secure Alabama BASS High School State Championship

Advertise
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Two members of the Auburn Anglers secured the Alabama BASS High School State Championship on Lake Eufaula Saturday.

Spencer Grooms and Hudson Galimore won the championship, according to the Auburn Anglers.

Grooms and Galimore will compete in the National Bassmaster High School Championship at Lake Hartwell in South Carolina in August.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

