2 Auburn Anglers members secure Alabama BASS High School State Championship

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Two members of the Auburn Anglers secured the Alabama BASS High School State Championship on Lake Eufaula Saturday.

Spencer Grooms and Hudson Galimore won the championship, according to the Auburn Anglers.

Grooms and Galimore will compete in the National Bassmaster High School Championship at Lake Hartwell in South Carolina in August.

