ADPH monitoring Monkeypox, still no cases reported in Alabama

Monkeypox can lead to a rash spreading across the body.
Monkeypox can lead to a rash spreading across the body.(Source: WSMV)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whether you have heard of it or not, Monkeypox is the latest disease making headlines.

“I heard that it was released in the United States and other than that there I don’t really know much about it,” said Prattville resident Nick Jones.

The illness begins with fever, headache and fatigue, and can lead to a rash spreading across the body.

Monkeypox is typically seen in African countries, but cases have been popping up across the U.S.

The CDC reports cases in multiple states, including Virginia, Georgia and Florida, but a case has not been reported in Alabama.

Especially after COVID-19 people may be concerned about Monkeypox, but Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health explained there is no need to stress.

“Something to be aware of, nothing to be frightened about,” Stubblefield said. “The particular form of this virus that’s spreading around is, so far, is called a very mild illness with little other symptoms other than rash.”

The disease spreads through close personal contact, something for summer travelers to consider before visiting other states.

“Think about clubs or places like that,” the doctor said. “It may be best just to let this die down and avoid those intimate situations.”

While Monkeypox has not been reported locally, the health department continues to monitor this virus.

ADPH said it already has a plan in place for testing, vaccinations, and treatments.

“All of those processes are being worked out quickly so that we can respond if, you know, if we do have a case in Alabama,” Stubblefield said.

Unlike when COVID-19 started spreading, Stubblefield explained a vaccine is already available.

The smallpox vaccine can be used against Monkeypox. There is also an antiviral treatment, he added.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

