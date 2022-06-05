Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Man charged in Millbrook armed robbery

Police say 30-year-old Videll Eugene Stankevich, a Millbrook resident, is charged with robbery...
Police say 30-year-old Videll Eugene Stankevich, a Millbrook resident, is charged with robbery first-degree.(Source: Millbrook Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police have charged a man in connection to a robbery that happened early Saturday morning.

Police say 30-year-old Videll Eugene Stankevich, a Millbrook resident, is charged with robbery first-degree.

The incident happened at 1:50 a.m. outside of a residence on the 4000 block of Oak Tree Road. According to police, the victim was approached by an individual, who was armed with a handgun, demanding a ride.

Police say the suspect and victim got into the victim’s vehicle and drove to the area of Deatsville Highway. While inside the vehicle, the suspect allegedly demanded money from the victim. The victim armed themselves with a nail gun and began to resist the suspect and a fight began. The suspect got out of the vehicle and fled the scene.

The victim returned to the vehicle and drove south on Deatsville Highway, where he was able to flag down a patrol unit and report the robbery, according to police. Additional units responded to the area and were able to locate the suspect, identified as Stankevich, near the intersection of Deatsville Highway and Myrick Road.

Police detained Stankevich and recovered a weapon.

Stankevich has been placed in the Elmore County Jail where he remains under no bond, pending warrants being obtained.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garth Brooks says his Birmingham concert will be recorded
‘Really lucky to be here’: Garth Brooks holds news conference ahead of Birmingham show
A local woman stops traffic for all the wrong reasons and dances herself right into Metro...
Woman dances her way into Metro Jail after stopping traffic
A 911 dispatcher was fired after being accused of mishandling a call during last month's mass...
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call fired
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Mike Durant visits with supporters at his watch party as the count continues for Republican...
Durant won’t endorse in Alabama’s Senate runoff

Latest News

Montgomery hosts 'Train Shed Cruise In' classic car show
Montgomery hosts 'Train Shed Cruise In' classic car show
‘Stop the Violence’ walk targets gun violence after local, national shootings
‘Stop the Violence’ walk targets gun violence after local, national shootings
Around 50,000 people expected to attend the Garth Brooks concert happening at Protective Stadium.
Record attendance at Protective Stadium sold-out concert
50k crammed into Protective Stadium for Garth Brooks concert
50k crammed into Protective Stadium for Garth Brooks concert