Man charged in Millbrook armed robbery

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police have charged a man in connection to a robbery that happened early Saturday morning.

Police say 30-year-old Videll Eugene Stankevich, a Millbrook resident, is charged with robbery first-degree.

The incident happened at 1:50 a.m. outside of a residence on the 4000 block of Oak Tree Road. According to police, the victim was approached by an individual, who was armed with a handgun, demanding a ride.

Police say the suspect and victim got into the victim’s vehicle and drove to the area of Deatsville Highway. While inside the vehicle, the suspect allegedly demanded money from the victim. The victim armed themselves with a nail gun and began to resist the suspect and a fight began. The suspect got out of the vehicle and fled the scene.

The victim returned to the vehicle and drove south on Deatsville Highway, where he was able to flag down a patrol unit and report the robbery, according to police. Additional units responded to the area and were able to locate the suspect, identified as Stankevich, near the intersection of Deatsville Highway and Myrick Road.

Police detained Stankevich and recovered a weapon.

Stankevich has been placed in the Elmore County Jail where he remains under no bond, pending warrants being obtained.

