ADOL: Alabama hits record privately weekly wages

ADOL reports record private weekly wages in April 2022.
ADOL reports record private weekly wages in April 2022.(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabamians are working and getting paid for that work too.

Recent data from the Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) shows our state hit a record low unemployment rate of 2.8% in April and paychecks are hitting a record high.

“To see those wages go up that fast in just 12 months time is quite remarkable,” said Tara Hutchison, ADOL’s Communications Director. “It seems like every month, we’re either matching or beating that record and that’s been going on for at least a year now.”

The Alabama Department of Labor’s latest report shows total private weekly wages increased in April to $990.46, an increase of $21.12 from April 2021.

Hutchison says it’s a job seeker’s market because the workforce is so limited and that’s why wages have gone up.

“As you experience these labor shortages and you have a reduced workforce, the employers are going to have to become that much more competitive in order to attract the remaining workers that are there,” she added. “So increases in wages are one of the first and easiest ways to increase those levels of employment.”

While most jobs are paying more, Hutchison says the leisure and hospitality sector specifically hit a record high.

Their weekly wages increased from $382.92 in April 2021 to $411.31 just one year later, representing a increase of $28.39.

“You’re seeing wage increases in that industry that would normally take a decade to be realized that are happening in six months to a year,” said Hutchison. “That’s concrete evidence of the market responding to the needs of the economy.”

If you’re looking for a new job or a career change, maybe one making some more money, Tara Hutchison recommends visiting any of the 55 career centers across the state.

