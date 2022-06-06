Alabama state offices close for holiday honoring Jeff Davis

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama state offices will be closed Monday for a state holiday marking the birthday of Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

The day is one of three Confederate-related state holidays in Alabama. The state jointly observes Robert E. Lee Day with Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in January.

Alabama marks Confederate Memorial Day in April.

There have been various efforts to abolish or change the name of Confederate-related holidays, but none has been successful.

