Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Forbes ranks Auburn University among nation’s best employers for new grads

Auburn came in at number 15 on the list of 300 employers.
Auburn came in at number 15 on the list of 300 employers.(Source: Auburn University)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A recent study by Forbes magazine ranks Auburn University as one of the best employers for recent college graduates.

Auburn came in at number 15 on the list of 300 employers. The university ranked even higher on the list when grouped by industry, taking the number one spot.

“I am thrilled that Auburn University ranked 15th overall on Forbes’ national list, but I am not at all surprised,” said Auburn President Christopher B. Roberts. “We work hard to meaningfully invest in our faculty and staff, and that includes our newest employees. Auburn is committed to not only delivering a world-class education for our students, but to providing an exceptional working environment for our employees.”

This isn’t the first time Auburn has been recognized as a top employer by the national magazine. It received similar accolades in 2021 and 2017.

Forbes teamed up with Statista, a market research company, to identify the 300 companies most liked by new workforce entrants. They surveyed 20,000 Americans with less than 10 years of professional experience working for companies with at least 1,000 employees.

View the full list here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garth Brooks says his Birmingham concert will be recorded
‘Really lucky to be here’: Garth Brooks holds news conference ahead of Birmingham show
Police say 30-year-old Videll Eugene Stankevich, a Millbrook resident, is charged with robbery...
Man charged in Millbrook armed robbery
Around 50,000 people expected to attend the Garth Brooks concert happening at Protective Stadium.
Record attendance at Protective Stadium sold-out concert
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Police in Arizona released body camera footage related to an incident where a man died after...
‘I’m not jumping in after you’: Police release details into man’s drowning with officers nearby

Latest News

A humanitarian aid center was “completely destroyed” by Russian shelling on Sunday, June 5,...
UK boosts Ukraine support with high-tech missile system
‘Stop the Violence’ walk targets gun violence after local, national shootings
‘Stop the Violence’ walk targets gun violence after local, national shootings
File photo of a car seat.
Nursery & Nutrition event supports families, moms-to-be with limited resources
ADOL reports record private weekly wages in April 2022.
ADOL: Alabama hits record privately weekly wages