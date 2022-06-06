Advertise
Gov. Ivey declares June 20th as Juneteenth state holiday for 2022

The Alabama State Capitol file photo.
The Alabama State Capitol file photo.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has authorized June 20, 2022, as Juneteenth Day, a state holiday in Alabama. All state offices will be closed except in areas where it is essential to maintain personnel, on that date.

The holiday for state employees follows federal legislation that made Juneteenth a national holiday in 2021.

Currently, Alabama officially recognizes all other national holidays in the state, except for Juneteenth, as permanent state holidays.

Gov. Kay Ivey has designated June 20, 2022, as a state holiday to mark Juneteenth.
Gov. Kay Ivey has designated June 20, 2022, as a state holiday to mark Juneteenth.(Source: Gov. Kay Ivey's press office)

Gov. Ivey’s office authorized it as a holiday for state employees in 2021 and 2022 because of its federal level designation, but noted that it’s ultimately the Alabama Legislature that must decide if it will become a permanent state holiday.

Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved people of African descent were set free in Galveston, Texas. That came two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation and several months after Congress passed the 13th Amendment.

The state is marking the holiday on a Monday because June 19 falls on the weekend.

