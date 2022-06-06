Advertise
Two injured in Rucker helicopter crash

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two aviators sustained what is described a non-life threatening injuries when their military helicopter crashed Monday afternoon near Ozark.

Military officials said their is no immediate indication what caused the AH-64 Apache from Fort Rucker to go down in the Marley Mill area of Dale County.

Those on board were taken by medical helicopter to a nearby hospital, but are expected to survive, according to the Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office. The statement did not indicate if an instructor and pilot were on board.

The Boeing AH-64 Apache, built by Boeing, is an American twin-turboshaft attack helicopter with a tailwheel type landing arrangement and a tandem cockpit for a crew of two, according to Wikipedia.

It is routinely used at Fort Rucker where all military branches, except the Navy, are trained.

From fiscal year 2016 through FY 2020, the Army reported 77 mishaps involving AH-64′s during 660,000 flight hours.

