Janasky Fleming hired at Pike County High School

Fleming resigns as Dothan head coach
Fleming resigns as Dothan head coach(WTVY)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Longtime Dothan teacher and coach Janasky Fleming has been hired at Pike County High School.

Fleming has served in a number of roles with Dothan City Schools including an assistant football coach, head girl’s basketball coach at Northview, head boy’s coach at Northview and head boy’s basketball coach for the Dothan Wolves.

Fleming led the Wolves to a 12-18 record this past season. He resigned from the post in February.

Before taking over the Wolves program when Northview and Dothan consolidated, Fleming led the Cougars boys team for 10 seasons. He was 144-144 during his time at Northview. He also served as the girls basketball coach for six years prior to that.

