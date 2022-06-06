Advertise
K9 Deputies help Cullman Co. Sheriff make two arrests

K9s Copper and Moo assisted the Cullman County Sheriff's Office in the arrest of Jackie Stephens.
K9s Copper and Moo assisted the Cullman County Sheriff's Office in the arrest of Jackie Stephens.(Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Over the weekend, K9s Tazer, Copper and Moo helped the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office make two arrests.

On June 4, deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office discovered narcotics and paraphernalia with the help of K9 Tazer.

As a result, Jennifer Coleman, 41, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

K9 Tazer assisted the Cullman County Sheriff's Office in the arrest of Jennifer Coleman.
K9 Tazer assisted the Cullman County Sheriff's Office in the arrest of Jennifer Coleman.(Cullman County Sheriff's Office)

The second arrest came on June 5 when officers with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop with a motorcycle near Jones Chapel.

The motorcycle refused to pull over and a chase resulted.

Morgan County, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Cullman Police Department assisted in the pursuit and discovered the motorcycle near the Winston County line.

The driver had ditched the motorcycle and fled on foot so K9 Copper and K9 Moo were brought in to track down the subject.

After a two-and-a-half-mile track, the K9s successfully located Jackie Stephens, 56.

Stephens was charged with attempting to elude and distribution of dangerous drugs.

Sheriff Matt Gentry was proud of the K9s and considers them an incredible tool for the force.

“I am proud of the determination and continued hard work of all our deputies. Our K9 program is an invaluable tool that continues to shine week in and week out,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry. “Both the narcotics K9s and tracking K9s continue to show just how much they mean to us here at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.”

