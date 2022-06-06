Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Kevin Hart bringing ‘Reality Check’ to Legacy Arena at BJCC

Kevin Hart bringing tour to Birmingham
Kevin Hart bringing tour to Birmingham(Red Mountain Entertainment/Live Nation)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Comedian and actor Kevin Hart is bringing his “Reality Check” tour to Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham.

The show is scheduled for Friday, November 11, 2022, at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $35 to $145.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10, 2022. Click here to order tickets from Ticketmaster.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
Recall involving Alabama seafood company
A Prattville woman has died following a Monday morning crash in Autauga County, according to...
Prattville woman killed in Autauga County crash
Two injured in Rucker helicopter crash
Two injured in Rucker helicopter crash
Brighton Clary
Sylacauga teenager dies following ATV accident in Coosa County
The Alabama State Capitol file photo.
Gov. Ivey declares June 20th as Juneteenth state holiday for 2022

Latest News

Police activity near West Montgomery neighborhood sparks questions
Police activity near West Montgomery neighborhood sparks questions
Reports of heavy police activity near a neighborhood close to the Montgomery airport have...
Police activity near West Montgomery neighborhood sparks questions
Principal Lisa Hornsby said the new building will have proper heating and air, a new gymnasium,...
Reeltown Elementary to begin school year in new building
Reeltown Elementary to begin school year in new building
Reeltown Elementary to begin school year in new building
Prayer in-gathering against violence held in Montgomery
Prayer in-gathering against violence held in Montgomery