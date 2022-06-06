Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Missing and Endangered Person Alert for 63-year-old man last seen in Aliceville

Ray Charles Lewis
Ray Charles Lewis(ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - ALEA issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert Monday, June 6, 2022, for a missing 63-year-old man.

The Aliceville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Ray Charles Lewis. Officials said the 63-year-old Lewis may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

He was last seen on June 1, 2022, at 3:00 pm near Tilley Hamlett Drive in Aliceville, Alabama.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Ray Charles Lewis, please contact the Aliceville Police Department at (205) 399-8858 or call 911.


Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
Recall involving Alabama seafood company
A Prattville woman has died following a Monday morning crash in Autauga County, according to...
Prattville woman killed in Autauga County crash
Two injured in Rucker helicopter crash
Two injured in Rucker helicopter crash
Brighton Clary
Sylacauga teenager dies following ATV accident in Coosa County
The Alabama State Capitol file photo.
Gov. Ivey declares June 20th as Juneteenth state holiday for 2022

Latest News

Police activity near West Montgomery neighborhood sparks questions
Police activity near West Montgomery neighborhood sparks questions
Reports of heavy police activity near a neighborhood close to the Montgomery airport have...
Police activity near West Montgomery neighborhood sparks questions
Principal Lisa Hornsby said the new building will have proper heating and air, a new gymnasium,...
Reeltown Elementary to begin school year in new building
Reeltown Elementary to begin school year in new building
Reeltown Elementary to begin school year in new building
Prayer in-gathering against violence held in Montgomery
Prayer in-gathering against violence held in Montgomery