Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

Nursery & Nutrition event supports families, moms-to-be with limited resources

File photo of a car seat.
File photo of a car seat.(WALB)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Office of the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service is hosting a drive-through Nursery & Nutrition event Monday. The event offers support to families and mothers-to-be who may need help getting their hands on the tools they need.

Poor nutrition and lack of physical activity are risk factors for obesity and other chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. This is about getting ahead of those risk factors for people who may not access the tools they need. This is a project of the Auburn University Expanded Food & Nutrition Education Program, which works to teach people about healthy food choices, managing food dollars, and keeping food safe.

The Extension Service collects things like Blenders, Air Fryers, Pots and Pans, Griddles, Diapers, Baby Wipes, Car Seats, and Infant Carriers to help those families with limited resources take some steps in the right direction.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Montgomery County Office of the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service, located at 5340 Atlanta Highway. Call 334-270-4133 for more information.

Last year, the Auburn University Expanded Food & Nutrition Education Program served more than 880 families and moms-to-be.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garth Brooks says his Birmingham concert will be recorded
‘Really lucky to be here’: Garth Brooks holds news conference ahead of Birmingham show
Police say 30-year-old Videll Eugene Stankevich, a Millbrook resident, is charged with robbery...
Man charged in Millbrook armed robbery
Around 50,000 people expected to attend the Garth Brooks concert happening at Protective Stadium.
Record attendance at Protective Stadium sold-out concert
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Police in Arizona released body camera footage related to an incident where a man died after...
‘I’m not jumping in after you’: Police release details into man’s drowning with officers nearby

Latest News

A humanitarian aid center was “completely destroyed” by Russian shelling on Sunday, June 5,...
UK boosts Ukraine support with high-tech missile system
‘Stop the Violence’ walk targets gun violence after local, national shootings
‘Stop the Violence’ walk targets gun violence after local, national shootings
Auburn came in at number 15 on the list of 300 employers.
Forbes ranks Auburn University among nation’s best employers for new grads
ADOL reports record private weekly wages in April 2022.
ADOL: Alabama hits record privately weekly wages