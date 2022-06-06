Nursery & Nutrition event supports families, moms-to-be with limited resources

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Office of the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service is hosting a drive-through Nursery & Nutrition event Monday. The event offers support to families and mothers-to-be who may need help getting their hands on the tools they need.

Poor nutrition and lack of physical activity are risk factors for obesity and other chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. This is about getting ahead of those risk factors for people who may not access the tools they need. This is a project of the Auburn University Expanded Food & Nutrition Education Program, which works to teach people about healthy food choices, managing food dollars, and keeping food safe.

The Extension Service collects things like Blenders, Air Fryers, Pots and Pans, Griddles, Diapers, Baby Wipes, Car Seats, and Infant Carriers to help those families with limited resources take some steps in the right direction.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Montgomery County Office of the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service, located at 5340 Atlanta Highway. Call 334-270-4133 for more information.

Last year, the Auburn University Expanded Food & Nutrition Education Program served more than 880 families and moms-to-be.

