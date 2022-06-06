Advertise
Park Crossing hires Lockett as new head football coach

Park Crossing High School has named Ty Lockett as the new head football coach to lead the...
Park Crossing High School has named Ty Lockett as the new head football coach to lead the Thunderbirds into the 2022 season.(Source: Montgomery Public Schools)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Park Crossing High School has named a new head football coach to lead the Thunderbirds into the 2022 season.

Coach Tywanois “Ty” Lockett comes to PCHS with 22 years of experience, including eight in Alabama and 14 in neighboring Georgia.

He’s coming to Montgomery from Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, where he was the defensive coordinator for the past three years, helping the Rams win the 2020 state 7A state title and finish at the No. 2 in the nation.

The Alabama State University graduate also has experience as a linebackers and assistant wrestling coach from Valdosta High School in Valdosta, Georgia, tallying two state titles in wrestling in 2018.

While at ASU, Lockett played linebacker for the Hornets and was a three-year starter and team captain before graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics in 1998.

MPS says Coach Lockett and his wife Malissia have three children, Malira, Felecia, and Tywanois Jr. (TJ).

