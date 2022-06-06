Prattville woman killed in Autauga County crash

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville woman has died following a Monday morning crash in Autauga County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said Brenda L. Barefield, 55, was seriously injured when the 2009 Scion XD she was driving crossed the centerline, veered off the roadway to the left and struck a tree. Barefield was transported to Prattville Baptist Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on U.S. 82 near the 133 mile marker. That’s about four miles west of Prattville.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

