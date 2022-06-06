Summertime heat, humidity continue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New workweek, same old weather pattern. Mostly sunny conditions will allow afternoon temperatures to warm into the lower 90s today, but even more heat is on the way for the rest of the workweek! The big question is not when does the heat break (we know that isn’t going to be the case until summer is over) but do we get some relief thanks to a passing shower or storms during the afternoon...

An isolated shower or storm is possible due to the heat and humidity in place, but coverage of rain is not overwhelming, widespread or significant; we will see a roughly 20% coverage during the peak heating hours of our afternoon, so it’s not guarantee wet weather for everyone.

Afternoon highs on Tuesday will warm into the low and mid 90s, under a partly to mostly sunny skies. A pop-up shower or storm is possible during the day as well, but again not many will see much on radar.

Wednesday and Thursday are forecasted to be the hottest days this week... highs will soar into the 90s with heat index values feeling warmer than that. The humid factor will feel rather soupy when outside.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms are in the forecast midweek, but it will not be a washout for everyone.

As we end the week and start the weekend the weather pattern becomes a bit unsettled. Scattered to isolated showers and storms are forecasted both Friday and Saturday. Afternoon highs will remain in the 90s for Friday but cool into the 80s for Saturday. Overnight lows will hover in the 60s and 70s to end the week.

Low end rain chances, as of right now, look to remain in the forecast for Sunday. Highs will remain in the 80s for the end of the weekend ahead.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.