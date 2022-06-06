Advertise
Sylacauga teenager dies following ATV accident in Coosa County

By WBRC Staff and Bria Chatman
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old Sylacauga girl died following an ATV accident in Coosa County Wednesday, June 1, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said 17-year-old Brighton Clary was a passenger on the ATV when the driver somehow left the road, struck a tree, and the ATV overturned. Troopers said the two were not wearing seatbelts.

Family and friends said Clary was an upcoming senior. She was a softball and volleyball player set to begin her senior year in just a few months at Sylacauga High School.

Dr. Michelle Eller, Superintendent of Sylacauga City Schools, said, “She was a bright young lady with a bright future. You always saw her with a smile on her face. Just to give you a little hint of personality she wrote thank you cards to all of her teachers and delivered all the thank you cards to her teachers during the last week of school. That just speaks so highly of her character.”

Clary died at UAB Hospital.

The crash occurred on Pelican Lane, approximately 11 miles southwest of Sylacauga, in Coosa County, according to troopers.


