Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie
Advertisement

World Games announces $35 ‘Day Pass” to attend multiple sports on a single day

World Games 2022
World Games 2022(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Games has announced that for a limited time fans can purchase a World Games Day Pass to attend as many competitions as they like during a single day for just $35.00.

For example on July 9 fans with a pass can attend any of the day’s competitions, including drone racing at Protective Stadium, archery at Avondale Park, lacrosse presented by Premier Lacrosse League at UAB PNC Field, sumo at Boutwell Auditorium, softball presented by Medical Properties Trust at the Hoover Met, and bowling and DanceSport at the BJCC.

“Fans with a Day Pass can see as many exciting competitions in a single day as they want. And with our Ride the Line system, they can get free rides to most venues,” said TWG 2022 CEO Nick Sellers. “The World Games 2022 is an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch amazing sports and athletes in-person, and we want to be able to offer that opportunity to as many as possible. That’s the idea behind the $35 Day Pass,”

Day Passes are available until June 30 at www.twg2022.com, where a schedule of all sports competitions is also available.

For more information about the free Ride the Line system, visit www.twg2022.com/ride.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 30-year-old Videll Eugene Stankevich, a Millbrook resident, is charged with robbery...
Man charged in Millbrook armed robbery
Graphic
Recall involving Alabama seafood company
Around 50,000 people expected to attend the Garth Brooks concert happening at Protective Stadium.
Record attendance at Protective Stadium sold-out concert
Garth Brooks says his Birmingham concert will be recorded
‘Really lucky to be here’: Garth Brooks holds news conference ahead of Birmingham show
19-year-old man dies days after crash in Bullock County

Latest News

A Prattville woman has died following a Monday morning crash in Autauga County, according to...
Prattville woman killed in Autauga County crash
Mo Brooks on Sunday released a statement on Twitter asking “MAGA Nation” to help plead his case...
Once dumped by Trump, Brooks seeks his endorsement again
WSFA's Summer Fund and Food Drive will take place June 10.
WSFA’s Summer Fund and Food Drive happening June 10
Two injured in Rucker helicopter crash
Two injured in Rucker helicopter crash
A humanitarian aid center was “completely destroyed” by Russian shelling on Sunday, June 5,...
AP Exclusive: Ukraine recovers bodies from steel-plant siege