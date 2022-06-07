Advertise
2 suspects sought in Opelika Walmart theft investigation

The pair is accused of leaving the store without paying for gift cards and bottled water.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for two suspects in connection to a retail theft.

Authorities say they began investigating a report of a third-degree theft of property at the Pepperell Parkway Walmart on May 6.

Two days prior, police say the two females attempted to purchase gift cards and bottled water at a self-checkout register. The pair is accused of leaving without paying for the items and police say the next customer used the register and paid before realizing the total amount.

Surveillance footage shows one suspect with medium-length hair, wearing a gray top, dark shorts. She appears to have a tattoo on her inner left wrist. The second suspect is described as having blonde highlights and appears to be wearing a light-colored hoodie with dark leggings.

The women were last seen leaving the store in a white SUV, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or their secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

