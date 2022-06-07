Advertise
90s dominate the workweek forecast

Heat and humidity are both abundant this week, but could we cool off soon?
By Amanda Curran
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A classic June weather pattern stays in place through at least Friday: tons of heat, lots of humidity and only a few passing showers or storms. Highs each day this week will reach the low to mid 90s underneath a mainly sunny sky... a few places will get one of those random, mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, but most of us are just dry and hot.

Wednesday and Thursday are forecasted to be the hottest days this week: highs will soar into the 90s with heat index values feeling warmer than that.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms are in the forecast midweek, but it will not be a washout for everyone.

As we end the week and start the weekend the weather pattern becomes a bit unsettled. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are forecasted both Friday and Saturday... afternoon highs will remain in the 90s for Friday but cool into the 80s for Saturday. Overnight lows will hover in the 60s and 70s to end the week.

Lower end rain chances, as of right now, look to remain in the forecast for Sunday and highs look to stay in the 80s for the end of the weekend ahead.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

