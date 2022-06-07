Advertise
Ala. Farm Center Project in Chilton Co. not happening ‘for the time being’

Rendering for Alabama Farm Center
Rendering for Alabama Farm Center(https://www.chiltonchamber.org/)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHILTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County Commissioner Jimmie Hardee confirmed the Alabama Farm Center Project is not happening for the time being.

Hardee said the project could happen with a different partner in the future, and leaders are looking at all possibilities for that land right now.

According to the Chilton County Chamber website, “The Alabama Farm Center will include a 104,000-square-foot multi-purpose facility....”

The plan for the Center would have included an estimated $100 million investment with a possibility of 400 jobs, according to the Chilton County Chamber.

