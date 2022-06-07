Ala. Farm Center Project in Chilton Co. not happening ‘for the time being’

CHILTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County Commissioner Jimmie Hardee confirmed the Alabama Farm Center Project is not happening for the time being.

Hardee said the project could happen with a different partner in the future, and leaders are looking at all possibilities for that land right now.

According to the Chilton County Chamber website, “The Alabama Farm Center will include a 104,000-square-foot multi-purpose facility....”

The plan for the Center would have included an estimated $100 million investment with a possibility of 400 jobs, according to the Chilton County Chamber.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.